Eric Trump has declared the NFL “officially dead” over players’ plans to protest the national anthem.

“Football is officially dead — so much for ‘America’s sport.’ Goodbye NFL… I’m gone,” the son of President Donald Trump said Monday in a tweet.

Trump was responding to a report the Dallas Cowboys players had received permission from team officials to protest the national anthem as the NFL’s season begins this weekend.

“We definitely [have] the green light on all that,” defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford told The Dallas Morning News. “But also just trying to find something that’s going to make a boom. It’s not just going to be something that people look at it one time and kind of swipe by it. They’re like, ‘Oh that’s great. The Cowboys did that,’ and swipe by it. We want to do something that makes a boom and that’s something that people remember and actually creates some change, and we’ll figure that out.”

Team owner Jerry Jones said he knows there are fans who do not want to see the team get involved with politics, but in an interview with radio station 105.3 The Fan, said it is important or people to try to see things through other people’s perspectives.

“Now I know there’s interest just because they want to see us get beat, but still the big interest is there,” Jones said. “I’m very sensitive to that. That’s exactly why I’ve said that I want our players to be very sensitive to just how important it is to the majority of our fans, more than any other team, the majority of our fans how sensitive they are recognizing what this great country is and what this flag stands for.”

Players throughout the NFL are expected to join other sports in protesting racial injustice. Most have said they are not protesting the flag or the military in their actions, but still have sparked backlash from some fans.

