Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to censor chatter on his social media platform doubting the legitimacy of November’s elections.

“What we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the american people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or even weeks to make sure all the votes are counted,” Zuckerberg said during an appearance on “Axios on HBO.”

“In fact, that might be important to make sure that this is a legitimate and fair election,” he added.

Zuckerberg says that his social network will be deploying a constant barrage of propaganda to convince the public that the vote is legitimate.

“So if one of the candidates in any of the races claims victory before there’s a consensus result, then we’re going to add some informational context to that post directly,” Zuckerberg said.

“I think this is important because there is, unfortunately, I think, a heightened risk of civil unrest in the period between voting and a result being called or after that, and I just think that we need to be doing everything that we can do reduce the chances of violence and civil unrest in the wake of the election,” he added.

The clip can be seen in its full context here:

Zuckerberg: “what we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the american people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted.” pic.twitter.com/lGdnWMUzgm — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) September 7, 2020

Big League Politics has reported on the next phase of the coup attempt that the deep state has in the works to oust Trump from office:

The role of Big Tech in this election steal conspiracy is going to be key. From Zuckerberg’s comments, it seems like he is embracing his role as technocratic henchman for the New World Order.

