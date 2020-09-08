https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/515404-feehery-how-trump-wins

Most political analysts believe that Joe BidenJoe BidenTed Cruz, longtime fan of ‘The Princess Bride,’ swipes at cast members’ plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats What Joe Biden owes Kenosha Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference MORE will beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz, longtime fan of ‘The Princess Bride,’ swipes at cast members’ plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Biden vows to be ‘strongest labor president you’ve ever had’ MORE in the coming election. They are wrong. Here are five reasons why Trump wins reelection:

1) Beating an incumbent is hard: Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe 2020 stage is set: character, chaos and the Marx Brothers Trump calls for CNN to fire analyst for tweet asking if president had a stroke DOJ kept investigators from completing probe of Trump ties to Russia: report MORE and Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaLabor Day starts the ‘real conversation’ about this presidential election Trump campaign works to set narrative ahead of pivotal debates with Biden The Atlantic’s Trump report: We should know the sources of a story this important MORE won their reelections not because they were great presidents but because they were incumbents. Reagan lost the Senate in 1982 and endured a crippling recession but still was able to bounce back to win a landslide in 1984. Clinton’s first two years were so bad that Democrats lost the House for the first time in 40 years. Bush blundered America into a very unpopular war in Iraq after the devastating attacks on 9/11, and yet was able to beat a hapless John Kerry John Forbes KerryTrump calls for CNN to fire analyst for tweet asking if president had a stroke USC Poll shows 11-point lead for Biden over Trump The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode MORE in 2004. Obama’s response to the fiscal crisis of 2008 was to pass an unpopular health care law while presiding over the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression and yet he was able to beat Trump’s biggest critic, Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – ‘Dark side’ to ‘Sleepy Joe,’ Biden-Trump trade barbs in swing states Arnold Schwarzenegger floats paying to reopen polling places that have closed Trump slams Romney: He ‘couldn’t be elected dog catcher right now in Utah’ MORE. The power of incumbency is a huge advantage, which the current occupant of the White House is using very effectively, from handing out aid personally in places like Kenosha, to pardoning convicted prisoners who had turned their lives around, to using the bully pulpit to set the media narrative day after day.

2) Strength vs. Weakness: The American people typically like their presidents to exhibit strength. Neither Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterJimmy Carter supports absentee ballots, says he’s used them for more than five years Barr likens mail-in voting to ‘playing with fire’ in testy interview with CNN’s Blitzer Why polling failure is often journalistic failure MORE nor George H.W. Bush, despite his victory in Iraq in 1991, were seen as exceptionally strong leaders. Carter’s American “malaise” speech backfired on his spectacularly. When Bush looked at his watch during the first town-hall debate with Bill Clinton, he seemed largely uninterested in running for reelection. Reagan showed strength by standing up to the Soviet Union, Clinton showed strength by besting Newt Gingrich Newton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE, W. showed strength by using his megaphone standing on the debris on 9/11, and Obama showed strength by confronting the Tea Party movement. Trump’s is showing his strength by standing up to the radicals who are destroying many of America’s finest cities. They are the perfect opponent.

3) The Economy Stupid: It’s not about the unemployment rate. It’s not about GDP. It’s about where the bulk of the American people perceive things are going for them personally. Under Jimmy Carter and H.W., most Americans felt things were going down the tubes. Under Reagan, Clinton, W. and Obama, there was a general sense that the economy was moving in the right direction. No rational American blames Trump for what COVID-19 did to the economy and indeed, they give the president high marks for how he handled it before the crash. Now, all indications are that unemployment is dropping and people are getting back to work. That usually means good things for the incumbent president.

4) The Elites Don’t Have it: Reagan, Clinton, W. and Obama were all perceived to be more in touch with the desires of middle America than their opponents. Reagan, of course, torched Walter Mondale on his desire raise taxes on the working class. Clinton spent his whole presidency cultivating the Bubba vote. W’s campaign mocked John Kerry as an effete flip-flopping windsurfer. And Romney’s career as a vulture capitalist proved easy pickings for the Obama campaign. Donald Trump is most anti-elite president since Andrew Jackson and it will serve him well as a contrast to career politician Joe Biden.

5) Insiders lose, Outsiders Win: The last true insider to win a presidential election was George H.W. Bush, and he lost reelection. There is a long litany of political insiders who have lost in their efforts to gain the White House. Mondale, Bob Dole, Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreJuan Williams: Swamp creature at the White House Eliminating the Electoral College would not reform our democracy USC Poll shows 11-point lead for Biden over Trump MORE, Kerry, John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Trump pushes back on Atlantic article: ‘Only an animal would say that’ Sunday shows – Stimulus, election preparations dominate MORE, and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDebate Commission snubs Latinos — again Organized labor staging political resurgence for 2020 Labor Day starts the ‘real conversation’ about this presidential election MORE were all perceived by the media establishment to have superior resumes and the experience necessary to be successful presidents. None of them won, with Gore coming closest because he was running against another political insider, W. Bush. Joe Biden is actually campaigning on his 50 years of political experience as the man who can make America calm again. But the American people haven’t suddenly fallen in love with the Washington establishment and his efforts will likely meet a similar fate to all the other insiders who have come before.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Texas) when he was majority whip and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).

