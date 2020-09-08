https://nationalfile.com/video-homeowner-catches-leftist-urinating-on-trump-sign-blasts-miscreant-with-paintball-gun/

Video footage shows a Trump supporter using a paintball gun to dispel a leftist who was trying to urinate on the homeowner’s Trump-Pence lawn sign.

After catching the vandal leering over the lawn sign and fiddling with his pants on a night-vision CCTV camera, the Trump-supporting homeowner retrieves a semi-auto paintball gun and heads to the front door, with a pistol holstered on his hip for good measure.

“What the f**k?” he calls out to the trespasser. “F**k you!” comes the reply, as well as a derisive flash of the middle finger from the miscreant.

Unsatisfied with this response, the homeowner shoulders the CO2 rifle and proceeds to spray down the vandal with a fusillade of rubber paint pellets, prompting the latter to cry out in pain, lose his balance, and tumble into the street.

The vandal scurries away into the night, as the homeowner pelts him a few more times for good measure and calls out “F**k outta here!”

That will leave a mark! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/FuHwtpzMS2 — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 7, 2020

Vandalism of pro-Trump signage has become increasingly commonplace in recent months. In Boulder, Colorado an adult woman attacked a 12-year-old boy after spotting a Trump campaign sign on his family’s front lawn:

The suspect made a U-turn and approached the victim and began assaulting him because of his political banner. The suspect then “attempted to take the banner but was unsuccessful,” police said as a woman rode her moped through a Boulder neighborhood. Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh affirmed that the woman pulled a U-turn before approaching the preteen and told him “you want something to look at,” or something to that effect before launching her assault, per Denver Post. Aulabaugh then said that the woman, with a closed fist, struck the boy four or five times on the back of the head and arm before scratching her victim. The woman reportedly tried to take the pro- Trump lawn sign before leaving the scene. Investigators believe the woman to be either in her 20s or 30s wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans, and the woman rode a blue or gray moped, according to CBS Denver.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has intimated that politically motivated violence will increase if Donald Trump gets re-elected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

