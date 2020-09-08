https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/08/fine-people-on-both-sides-abc-news-explains-that-riot-related-deaths-are-actually-complicated-you-guys/

Good news, everyone! Nuance is back in style.

Thanks to ABC News for letting us know:

It’s complicated, you guys.

“Mostly peaceful.”

We didn’t think so … but then, we’re not journalists, so what do we know?

Speaking of Charlottesville:

You know what? It kinda sounds like that’s exactly what ABC News is saying.

If it were only BLM/Antifa thugs who died during the riots, ABC News could just push straight ahead with making them victims of right-wing violence. But since some deaths don’t fit that narrative, ABC News has to adjust accordingly.

That’s how it works now.

