Black Lives Matter terrorists screamed obscenities at elderly people dining outdoors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

“F*ck 12 and f*ck white people! You old dick!” one BLM militant yelled to a peaceful elderly white man sitting at a table.

A woman then marched over to the couple, grabbed a drink from their table and drank out of it!

Other violent Biden supporters were breaking glassware and intimidating diners.

The video went viral online of the BLM thugs harassing diners, chugging from their drinks and flipping tables at the restaurant.

On Sunday the BLM goon who drank the couple’s drink and screamed at them posted about the incident on Facebook.

BLM member Gamique Craft is not at all apologetic for the criminal and threatening acts.

Police are investigating following the incidents on Sunday.

