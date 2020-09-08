https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/following-lawsuit-cuomo-says-he-will-allow-indoor-dining-resume-new-york-end?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he would permit indoor dining to resume in New York City at the end of this month after over six months of closure.

The governor said restaurants will be allowed to open at “25% of indoor dining with certain restrictions” on Sept. 30.

Among the other restrictions: Restaurants will not be allowed to operate after midnight, mask usage must be enforced, and patrons must submit personal information to restaurants for contact tracing purposes.

The announcement comes shortly after hundreds of New York City restaurants filed a $2 billion class-action lawsuit against Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio over the ongoing restaurant closures.

