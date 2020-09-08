https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/harris-biden-support-mff

Since becoming the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has spoken out against the violent riots that are devastating cities across the country. But Harris has made no secret of her support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit reportedly backed by billionaire George Soros that has raised at least $30 million to bail out “protesters,” including those charged with murder, violent felonies, and a convicted rapist.

Numerous celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, and Don Cheadle, have also announced their support for MFF on Twitter, and at least 13 members of Joe Biden’s campaign staff have reportedly made donations.

“If you’re against these riots, why would you be bailing these people out?” Glenn Beck said recently on his radio program. “Kamala Harris’ advocacy for the Minnesota Freedom Fund helped her draw donors from Hollywood. And we know at least 13 members from Joe Biden’s campaign were also donors.”

Glenn gave a rundown of a few of the rioters who are now back on our streets because of the MFF, including Jaleel Stallings, who shot at police during riots in May, Darnika Floyd who is accused of stabbing a friend to death, and Christopher Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist. The MFF paid more than $500,000 in cash for the release of these three suspects.

“For them [Harris and Biden] to now take this stand is so insulting to their voters,” Glenn noted. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy and, quite honestly, it’s evil. The lies that are going on are absolute evil.”

