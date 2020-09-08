https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/08/good-times-marc-lamont-hill-recalls-when-he-shamed-a-female-colleague-for-saying-his-desk-was-messy-and-she-cried-weaponized-white-tears/
Marc Lamont Hill is a professor at Temple University, as well as a professional racebaiter and anti-Semite.
But he didn’t come this far overnight. He had a lot of obstacles to triumph over first.
Obstacles like a white female colleague:
Thinking about my first year as a tenure-track professor, 15 years ago. A white woman colleague told me that my desk was too messy. For about a week, she’d walk by and say “clean your room, Marc!!!” Eventually, I told her that it felt paternalistic. She cried. Good times.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 8, 2020
Good times.
She cried 🤣
— Dana El Kurd دانا الكرد (@danaelkurd) September 8, 2020
— Ambitious black woman. ✊🏾 (@MoonChildAE) September 8, 2020
‘She cried’ …She dished it out but couldn’t take the mildest critique
— Josi Chachou (@Josi_121) September 8, 2020
ahhhh the knee-jerk racist white woman tears when they instigate and you respond by calling them on their bulls***. Definitely good times.
— David Malebranche (@DMalebranche) September 8, 2020
Love when they can’t handle the clap back; at all.
— Jonette (@JonetteLaRue) September 8, 2020
I love it.
— Ricky J. Marc, J.D., M.S. (@RickyJMarc) September 8, 2020
Don’t we all?
Why do I suspect I know who that was? 👀
— Camika Royal (@DrCamikaRoyal) September 8, 2020
Because you know EXACTLY who that was.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 8, 2020
👀 y’all can go ahead and drop the @ quietly, we won’t say anything
— Anthony (@Wyatt_Derp_) September 8, 2020
🤣
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 8, 2020
Do tell, Marc. Let’s make her shame public!
You made it a point to specify that she was “white”. You could have just left it as “a women” you work with, but that just wasn’t enough for you.
— Charlie (@chuckles711) September 8, 2020
Because her whiteness was relevant. She weaponized white tears when she was (quite gently!) told how her inappropriate behavior made me feel. https://t.co/DiUvflim4p
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 8, 2020
“white tears”!! https://t.co/ji6FeBiSEO
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 8, 2020
Nice talk from an academic.
Those white tears…doesn’t take much.
— Paula Gerstenblatt (@PGerstenblatt) September 8, 2020
White woman tears. They can dish it out, but when you give it back, you’re attacking them!!! SMH!!!
— Trixxi (@Trixxi06) September 8, 2020
I have so many stories that end with them crying… like why pic.twitter.com/ROZez2mdxa
— MoniqueL.💫💫 (@_supernurse_) September 8, 2020
Weaponizing those tears is a white woman’s greatest trait.
— Pathetic Twit-ter User (@BabyGotCat1) September 8, 2020
We’ll get back to you when we discover a great trait on Hill’s part.
“She wasn’t wrong about my messy desk, I just felt like being a dick and it worked!”
— Fasc (@FascBear) September 8, 2020
You’re a petulant child
— Glendower (@Blaidd_Idris) September 8, 2020