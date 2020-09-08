https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Mulan-Disney-human-rights-Uighurs/2020/09/08/id/985827

Author and China expert Gordon Chang said Disney is just the latest American company that has turned the other way to China’s treatment of Uighurs and Kazakhs who live in Xinjiang.

Disney faces scrutiny for filming “Mulan” in the northwestern part of the country.

During a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Chang ripped Disney for doing business in the region.

“The Uighurs and the Kazakhs who live there actually believe it’s an independent country called East Turkistan,” Chang said. “What we do know is China has detained at least 1.3 million and perhaps as many as 3 million in facilities that meet the definition of concentration camps.”

He said Chinese policies in the province are “genocidal.”

“They institutionalized slavery of minorities, the Uighurs and the Kazaks,” he said. “Also, they have institutionalized rape from all that we can tell. These are crimes against humanity.”

He noted that “no American company has any business in this part of China.”

He said Disney has to know about what is taking place in the region because “these crimes are well known to anybody.”

“Clearly, Disney, at this point, is turning the other way,” he said, adding Disney is just the latest American company to conduct business in Xinjiang.

“The president needs to use emergency powers to get American companies out of that part of China,” Chang said.

He added that decoupling from China is not a choice. In order to protect Americans, he said the U.S. needs to sever its links to China.

“We can’t reform communist China right now,” he said.

