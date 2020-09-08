https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cuomo-trump-ny-coronavirus/2020/09/08/id/985838

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped into President Donald Trump on Tuesday and accused him of “actively trying to kill New York City.”

CNBC reported his comments came at a news briefing.

Cuomo, a Democrat, was critical of Trump for refusing to approve or allocate funds for projects that the governor has pushed for, according to CNBC. Those projects include a proposed AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport. Cuomo also cited Trump’s failure to provide more federal coronavirus relief to the city and state.

“This is a war on cities … ” Cuomo said. “It is an unsustainable position for the federal government,” Cuomo said. “Either this president will figure it out, or the next president will figure it out. If the Congress doesn’t figure it out, there’ll be mayhem in this country and there will be a different Congress in January. That is my political opinion.”

Cuomo accused Trump of causing “the COVID outbreak in New York.” He claimed the federal ban on travel from Europe was “too little, too late.”

“This nation loses more people per day to COVID than any nation on the globe,” he was quoted as saying by The Hill.

“You know who did that? Donald Trump’s incompetence,” he added.

The White House called Cuomo “paranoid” for his remarks.

“Gov. Cuomo seems paranoid. Every time New York and New York City has needed something, President Trump has delivered,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said. “The only people trying to harm New York City are the liberal politicians and their failed big government policies.”

