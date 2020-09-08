https://bigleaguepolitics.com/gun-owners-of-america-endorses-lauren-boebert-for-congress-at-colorado-rally/

On August 2, 2020, Gun Owners of America (GOA) announced its endorsement of Lauren Boebert for Congress. In the statement to its members, GOA revealed that Senior Vice President Erich Pratt will be heading to Pueblo, Colorado to announce the no compromise organization’s endorsement of Boebert’s bid for higher office.

The event will take place this weekend on September 5, 2020 at the Old Kmart Parking Lot off N. Elizabeth Street in Pueblo. The location can be found here.

“Lauren Boebert may be new to the world of politics, but she’s not new to defending the Second Amendment,” Pratt declared. “I look forward to her standing up to the anti-gun likes of Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of Congress.”

Boebert previously made waves for her confrontation with Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke last year, where she stood up for the right to bear arms at a time when he was calling for gun confiscation. By doing so, she became a national sensation and quickly built an image as a Second Amendment champion.

After this encounter with the failed Texas Senate candidate, Boebert decided to run in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district against incumbent congressman Scott Tipton. Not only did she run on a strong Second Amendment platform, she also channeled strong immigration patriotism by calling out Tipton for his pro-cheap labor votes.

Generally a taboo issue among Republicans who have traditionally been under the clutches of the Chamber of Commerce, Boebert was able to paint her opponent as a cheap labor stooge and go on to win during her primary.

Boebert is running for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district. She has continued positioning herself as a pro-gun candidate who will stand against federal gun control. She is one of the few America First candidates running for office in this election cycle and should receive America Firsters’ full support.

