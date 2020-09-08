https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/08/harpies-on-the-view-try-cutting-sarah-huckabee-sanders-off-when-talking-about-violence-in-dem-cities-but-she-aint-havin-any-of-it-watch/

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is still just as fearless as she has always been, especially when dealing with unhinged and insane harpies like the crazies on The View. Apparently, most of the gals on the show didn’t like Sarah’s honesty about the violence taking place in Democrat-run cities.

We get it, her message contradicts the whole ‘orange man bad’ narrative they keep pushing around the riots in blue cities across the country but c’mon, why even have her on if you’re not going to let her talk?

Watch.

No surprise @TheView tried to cut me off when I started exposing the pattern of unchecked mob violence in Democrat-run cities… Read the truth about our fight against the liberal mob in my new book, available NOW at https://t.co/NpuyebjBHb pic.twitter.com/8LOAha4h1F — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 8, 2020

It’s adorable how they try and pretend the violence happening in cities that have been run by Democrats for decades is somehow Trump’s fault. And by adorable we mean predictable, pathetic, and all too annoying.

Then again, this is The View we’re talking about … sooo …

I wouldn’t have gone on You’re a better person than I am. They are so predictably rude to anyone who doesn’t have THE SAME VIEW THAT THEY HAVE. They’re complete ridiculousness I gave up on that show 8 years ago — Christine M. Krebs (@JMJ4USA) September 8, 2020

They should call it The Same View maybe?

Heh.

Everything you said was true….which is why they hate it. — Tim Travis (@TimTravis2) September 8, 2020

Truth hurts.

It’s a risk to go on there. You may think you get your point out but they have the whole hour to mute your points. Not worth it. — Tom Ra (@TomRa18823867) September 8, 2020

We think it’s worth it because it’s fun watching Sarah take them apart.

Sarah, Twitchy salutes you.

