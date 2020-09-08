https://www.dailywire.com/news/what-democrats-fear-above-all-else

Central to his opponent’s strategy is the narrative that President Donald Trump’s entire political platform is one of fear. Joe Biden claims that “Donald Trump is determined to instill fear and divide us,” Kamala Harris fundraised with the call to “elect a president who will lead with hope – not fear,” and New York Times columnist Charles Blow recently penned a piece titled “Trump, Vicar of Feat and Violence” which described Trump’s supposed use of “white fear and white victimhood as potent political weapons.”

While such shallow accusations fit into the Democrats’ habit of presenting their enemies as something entirely negative in order to present themselves as the perfect antidote — “compassion over cruelty, empathy over ego, facts over fear, and hope over hate” — there is a deeper failing beneath this strategy of simple insults.