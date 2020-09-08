https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/house-judiciary-republicans-send-letter-nadler-demanding-denounce-violent-left-wing-extremism-acknowledge-antifa-not-myth/

Jim Jordan

House Judiciary Republicans on Tuesday sent Chairman Jerrod Nadler (D-NY) a letter demanding he denounce violent left-wing extremism, acknowledge Antifa is not a ‘myth’ and immediately convene a Committee hearing to examine the civil unrest seen in Democrat-run cities across the US.

Nadler previously called Antifa a “myth that’s only being spread in Washington, D.C.”

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (OH), Ken Buck (CO), Mike Johnson (LA), and Jim Sensenbrenner (WI) sent Nadler a 3-page letter lambasting the Judiciary Committee Chairman for wasting the “first twenty months of your chairmanship on fruitless partisan investigations in furtherance of your obsession with attacking President Trump.”

“We urge you not to waste any more time. The jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee provides you with a unique authority to condemn the violence and disorder in Democrat-run cities,” the GOP lawmakers wrote.

“Democrats have failed to stop the violence and destruction in [Portland, Minneapolis, Kenosha, Seattle, New York City]” the GOP lawmakers said asserting that President Trump has sought to restore order to these cities.

“There are two specific actions that you can take now to help restore law and order to Democrat-run American cities: 1. Publicly and forcefully denounce left-wing violent extremism and acknowledge that left-wing violence is neither “imaginary” nor a “myth.” 2. Immediately convene a hearing of the Judiciary Committee to examine the civil unrest caused by left-wing violent extremists in Democrat-run cities. This is an issue of life and death that the Committee must not ignore,”

