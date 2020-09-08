https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/huh-biden-says-democrats-need-keep-senate/

Joe Biden apparentely believes the Democrats control the U.S. Senate, where there is a Republican majority.

“We have to do more than just beat Trump. We have to keep the House of Representatives and the United States Senate,” he said at a virtual rally for the campaign of Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.

In a virtual appearance at a Doug Jones rally yesterday, Joe Biden said Democrats need to keep control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats do not control the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/6EU9QLCrwp — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2020

The Gateway Pundit noted Biden told a South Carolina crowd on the campaign trail that he’s the “Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.”

“If you don’t like me, you can vote for the other Biden,” he said at the time.

WND columnist Larry Elder recalled Biden calling himself a “gaffe machine.”

“File that under the category of truer words have seldom been spoken,” Elder wrote.

“Biden’s record of serial wrongheaded statements, verbal blunders and confusing comments makes him the wrong guy to mock Trump and take advantage of the president’s verbal miscues. About his 2008 running mate, an exasperated Sen. Barack Obama reportedly said, ‘How many times is Biden going to say something stupid?’ The answer is often.”

Referring to the shooting at a Florida high school, Biden said the “kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” The shooting happened, however, after he left office.

A sampling of other gaffes:

“We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts.”

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“If (President Obama and I) do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, we stand up there and we make really tough decisions, there’s still a 30 percent chance we’re going to get it wrong.”

“The No. 1 job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack (Obama) says, a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S.”

“Stand up, Chuck, let ’em see you.” When Chuck, a paraplegic confied to a wheelchair did not stand up, Biden said: “Oh, God love ya. What am I talking about? I tell you what, you’re making everybody else stand up though, pal. Thank you very, very much. I tell you what, stand up for Chuck! … You can tell I’m new.”

“When the stock market crashed, Franklin D. Roosevelt got on the television and didn’t just talk about the, you know, the princes of greed.”

