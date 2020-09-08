https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/08/i-smell-a-new-lawsuit-aclu-troll-warns-that-college-freshman-nick-sandmann-could-be-dangerous-college-prof-agrees-and-will-take-action-if-necessary/

Nick Sandmann is highly problematic on his own. But can you imagine how problematic he’ll be if he exposes college students to his dangerous views?

The ACLU of Kentucky’s Samuel Crankshaw sure can.

MOre from Jonathan Turley:

Crankshaw went to Facebook to alert people that Sandmann would be attending the college and expressing veiled outrage that the school would admit someone with his opposing views. He warns that this kid is “more dangerous” than figures like Milo Yiannopolous.  The “danger” is that a young freshman holds conservative views that are shared by roughly half of this country:

Does anyone else think it’s a bit of a stain on Transylvania University for accepting Nick Sandman? I’m sure it’s a “both sides” defense, but it’s pretty counter to their mission and another instance of there not actually being equal sides to an issue. I think TU should accept anyone willing to have an open mind and engage in debate, regardless of their views. That’s how we all learn. That’s Transy’s mission…

Having experienced the incredibly high standards Transy requires for admission and then holds its students to, this seems like a slap in the face. I hope some time in a real classroom changes him, but his twitter and public persona suggest otherwise.

Oh, it gets better:

It’s nice that Dr. Tompkins is willing to keep a close eye on Sandmann in case he starts fomenting racial unrest or something.

Honestly, after seeing stuff like this, it’s not actually all that difficult to wonder why some parents aren’t so eager to send their kids to college.

Good.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...