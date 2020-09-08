https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/515475-bill-clinton-to-launch-podcast

Former President Bill ClintonWilliam (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe 2020 stage is set: character, chaos and the Marx Brothers Trump calls for CNN to fire analyst for tweet asking if president had a stroke DOJ kept investigators from completing probe of Trump ties to Russia: report MORE is gearing up to launch a podcast next year.

The podcast is scheduled to be released early next year and is the product of a partnership between the Clinton Foundation and IHeartMedia, a close source told Deadline.

Craig Minassian, who serves as chief communications and marketing officer for the foundation, told Deadline the podcast is inspired by Clinton’s “belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to give people the opportunity to live their best life story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide-range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world,” he continued.

The new podcast won’t be the first for the former president, however.

The foundation also had a podcast called “Why Am I Telling You This?” last year on which Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, would often appear.

Several high-profile guests that joined them on the podcast include Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Trump raise stakes in clash over civil unrest, police shootings Ginsburg officiated a wedding over the weekend Ginsburg to be awarded Liberty Medal MORE, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek Hallegere MurthyButtigieg, former officials added to Biden’s transition team The Hill’s Convention Report: Biden’s big night | Steve Bannon’s fall | Pelosi weighs in on Mass. Senate primary Coronavirus Report: The Hill’s Steve Clemons interviews Jerome Adams MORE and celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDebate Commission snubs Latinos — again Organized labor staging political resurgence for 2020 Labor Day starts the ‘real conversation’ about this presidential election MORE also recently inked a deal with IHeartMedia earlier this year to launch a podcast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

