https://thehill.com/policy/finance/515497-irs-to-mail-letters-urging-non-filers-to-claim-stimulus-payments

The IRS announced Tuesday that it will send letters to about 9 million Americans who don’t typically file tax returns, encouraging them to claim the coronavirus stimulus payment to which they are entitled.

The agency said that it plans to start mailing the letters later this month to people who haven’t filed tax returns for either 2018 or 2019. These people are not usually required to file tax returns because they have very low incomes.

The letters, written in both English and Spanish, will urge non-filers to utilize an IRS web tool to claim their payments by Oct. 15 in order to get the payment by the end of the year.

Coronavirus relief legislation enacted in March provided for one-time payments for most Americans of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. The vast majority of Americans have already received their payments, but there are challenges in getting payments to everyone who is eligible.

The IRS has been engaging in outreach efforts to get payments to non-filers. The agency said that more than 7 million Americans have already used its non-filer web tool to claim their payments.

“Millions who don’t normally file a tax return have already registered and received a payment,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement. “We are taking this extra step to help Americans who may not know they could be eligible for this payment or don’t know how to register for one. People who aren’t required to file a tax return can quickly register on IRS.gov and still get their money this year.”

People who don’t use the non-filer tool by Oct. 15 can receive their payments next year by filing a 2020 tax return and claiming the payment as a credit.

