Joe Biden recently revealed that he has been tested at least once for COVID-19. And though it seems shocking that a candidate for president has been tested so little, especially when he’s accusing the current administration of bungling the most dangerous pandemic to hit in a century, I suppose it makes sense from a practical point of view. Biden’s self-quarantine within the relatively safe confines of his basement does tend to render testing him moot.

And Joe knows he has a basement problem; his bluster in claiming he’ll soon be the subject of presidential-level testing was designed to assure the public that unlike Trump, he can be relied upon to do all things COVID the right way. Joe even went so far as to invoke the “I believe in science” dog-whistle claiming to be a “smart fella” who “listens to scientists.” Insinuation being that Trump isn’t and Trump doesn’t.

In fact, Biden has been huffing on that dog-whistle for several months now. Earlier this year Biden blasted Trump for purportedly taking hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a prophylaxis against COVID-19. And since Joe apparently only listens to those particular scientists who claim HCQ is ineffective and dangerous, it was an obvious opportunity for Biden to bash the current administration.

Of course, Biden has to ignore the fact that the study he relied on had to be retracted for cooking the data.

And Joe has to ignore the fact that Yale professor Dr. Harvey Risch says that HCQ is an effective and safe treatment.

And Joe also has to ignore the fact that data from around the globe show the effectiveness of public policy that incorporates HCQ use:

The fact is that Joe Biden is towing the Democratic line when it comes to HCQ. And its Joe’s public position that HCQ is dangerous, ineffective and something that science has rejected.

But given Joe’s long and illustrious history of not exactly being truthful with the American public, one has to wonder whether he actually believes the party line on HCQ. The American public is right to know whether in private, Joe Biden believes what he claims to believe in public about HCQ.

While Biden might not be the most truthful person on the face of the earth, and while he might be (is) a walking gaffe machine, Joe has proven to be on some level, a smart man. Joe knows he’s old, and Joe has seen the data. Joe has seen that studies supporting his public position have been retracted, and Joe is aware of Dr. Risch’s as well as countless others’ positions.

Given these realities, it’s unreasonable for anyone to conclude that Joe Biden truly believes that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective and dangerous. In fact, I think Biden would demand access to HCQ in a heartbeat if he contracts COVID-19. He’s just towing the Democratic line on HCQ for purely political reasons.

And truth be known, I think there is a good chance Biden has already secretly taken HCQ for prophylaxis. He’d be crazy not to at his age and the amount of exposure he’ll soon be subjected to.

But given that Joe Biden’s public position is to withhold HCQ from the American people, and he is insinuating but not swearing he’d have nothing to do with HCQ, Joe owes it to the American people to prove that he is not doing with HCQ what Nancy Pelosi is doing with hair salons.

As such, it’s time for Joe Biden to provide sworn affidavits to the American people stating that he has never taken hydroxychloroquine or any related substance.

And it’s time for Joe Biden to legally covenant with the American people that he will under no circumstance accept treatment with hydroxychloroquine or a related substance.

And it’s time for Joe Biden to waive all legal rights to privacy concerning medical records past, present and future with respect to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Given the continuing spate of Democrats who have helped themselves to restaurants, hair salons, gyms and all the rest during lockdowns, all while jailing their “subjects” when they do likewise, Joe Biden owes the American public his sworn statements.

In fact, maybe the public should demand that the entire upper echelon of the Democratic Party provide sworn affidavits stating that they have never taken HCQ and that they will refuse it under all circumstances, since apparently all Democrats oppose public access to HCQ.

So, what’s it going to be, candidate Biden? You’re the one who made the claim “I’m a smart fella. I listen to scientists.” And you and your lab coats are telling the American people “no HCQ access for you.”

Are you going to put your health where your mouth is and swear to the American public that you have never used HCQ and that you refuse HCQ treatment under all circumstances? And are you releasing all related health and treatment records to the public? You owe these things to the American people, and it’s time for you to pay up.

Unless of course you want to admit to what everyone already knows is true.

