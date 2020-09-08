https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/flat-lie-angry-biden-lashes-reporter-asking-flip-flopping-fracking-claims-trump-wants-defund-police-video/

This is one of the reasons why Joe Biden’s handlers rarely allow him to leave his basement bunker.

Biden on Monday became visibly irritated after a reporter asked him about his flip-flopping on fracking.

Last week Biden claimed during his Pittsburgh speech: “I am not banning fracking! No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me!”

However, Biden has repeatedly promised he will ban fracking.

TRENDING: Black Georgia Man Who Stabbed Stranger Because He ‘Felt the Need to Find a White Male to Kill,’ Murders His White Cell Mate Following His Arrest

Now he’s changing his tune because the internal polling is telling him to.

“I never told the environmentalists that I’m going to ban fracking, period! Number one. Number two, it’s a flat lie about what President Trump is saying.”

WATCH:

Biden on his earlier vow to ban fracking: “I never told the environmentalists that I’m going to ban fracking, period! Number one. Number two, it’s a fat lie about what President Trump is saying.” pic.twitter.com/QeIVOIo2Tq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Here is Biden repeatedly promising to eliminate fracking…roll the tape!

WATCH:

Roll the tape! Joe Biden wants to eliminate fracking. pic.twitter.com/XishCd77zh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2020

Joe Biden wasn’t finished lying and attacking President Trump.

He actually claimed it is Donald Trump who wants to defund the police!

“The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump,” Biden said before calling Trump “pathological.”

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden: “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/CKi51jaXOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Biden previously said he would “yes, absolutely” agree to divert money away from police departments.

Roll the tape!

WATCH:

🚨 As crime skyrockets in US cities, Joe Biden sides with radicals by calling police “THE ENEMY” and says “YES, ABSOLUTELY” he will cut police funding. DO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY FEEL SAFER? pic.twitter.com/xE2gI6Bqp0 — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) July 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

