https://karenkataline.com/war-between-good-and-evil/

Kataline guest hosts for Alan Nathan 8.27.20 Main Street Radio Network

Could two conventions be more opposite? Smug, preening celebrities telling us what we are supposed to want but who have no actual exposure to or respect for the average people they play on TV vs. average people telling us what they want plus their real and heroic stories.

Is the propaganda media so morally bankrupt that they are willing to plot putting the blame on Donald Trump for the wholesale destruction of our greatest cities that they incited and then ignored? Listen to Don Lemon and you be the judge.

https://mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR2-200827.mp3

