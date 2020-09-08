https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/08/james-woods-shares-a-video-that-shows-why-joe-bidens-shoot-them-in-the-leg-advice-to-police-is-a-potential-death-sentence/

Twitchy favorite James Wood shared this bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting of a man with a knife from 2019, captioning it with “Remember when #SlowJoeBiden said ‘shoot them in the leg?’” (Note: the second policeman seen at the end of the video was apparently only slightly injured after being put into a headlock):

Remember when #SlowJoeBiden said “shoot them in the leg?” pic.twitter.com/b5E6W2InZ2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 7, 2020

And, yes, Joe Biden REALLY did say this. From Yahoo News in June:

“Instead of standing there and teaching a cop, when there’s an unarmed person coming at them with a knife or something, you shoot them in the leg instead of in the heart is a very different thing. There’s a lot of different things that could change,” Biden said in a meeting with community leaders at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del.

More about the incident here:

Body camera footage shows Athens officers plead with knife-wielding man before fatal shooting https://t.co/RBDUOTL3bK — AJC (@ajc) July 2, 2019

And that’s why police officers aren’t trained to aim for the legs.

