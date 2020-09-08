https://thepoliticalinsider.com/james-woods-shares-video-that-demolishes-bidens-shoot-them-in-the-leg-advice/

James Woods shared a video on Twitter demonstrating exactly why Joe Biden’s advice to police to “shoot them in the leg” is deadly.

“No, No, No!”

Woods shared a video on Twitter of an attack on police officers in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, by 23-year-old Aaron Hong in June last year. The video has recently gone viral across social media, as it shows exactly the danger that officers face from violent criminals.

Hong, who was holding a knife, approached Officers David Harrison and Charles Bidinger, with the video showing him refusing to co-operate with commands. Both officers attempted to get him to drop the knife and stop, but this was to no avail. He then charged at Harrison, who shouted “no, no, no,” before being forced to shoot Hong 5 times.

Even this wasn’t enough to stop Hong, who got up and charged at Harrison again, and got him in headlock, all while still holding the knife. The camera footage had switched to Bidinger’s at this point, who then shot Hong 3 more times before Harrison was released.

“You Shoot Them In The Leg Instead Of In The Heart”

As Woods pointed out in his tweet caption, this video perfectly demonstrates why the advice from Joe Biden for police to simply shoot criminals in the leg is not only unreasonable, but also incredibly deadly.

“Instead of standing there and teaching a cop, when there’s an unarmed person coming at them with a knife or something, you shoot them in the leg instead of in the heart is a very different thing. There’s a lot of different things that could change,” Biden said in a meeting in Wilmington, Delaware in June.

This isn’t the first time he’s given out bad firearm advice. In 2013, he suggested his wife simply fire into the air if there was ever a threat at their house, which would definitely be illegal under Delaware law. Just like every other member of the liberal elite, all Joe Biden knows about firearms is from Hollywood movies!

