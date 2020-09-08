http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KFkaHVdhWlI/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a TV interview on Tuesday that the only person seeking to defund the police is President Donald Trump.

Biden made the remark as he attempted to deflect a question about his call to “redirect” funding away from police agencies.

.@JoeBiden: “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/CKi51jaXOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

“I not only don’t want to defund the police, I’m the one calling for $300 billion — million more for local police, for community policing,” Biden told the news station.

He accused Trump of attempting to cut $400 million from “state and local help.”

A Breitbart News Fact Check from July found Biden’s repeated claim to be “false.”

A major source of Biden’s claim seems to stem from the proposed $244 million cut from the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP), which assists state and local agencies with detaining illegal aliens who commit crimes.

Instead, Trump wants to use that money for border enforcement instead, shifting resources closer to the problem.

The White House wants to increase funding to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by $544 million.

Biden’s claims are blunted, too, by the numerous police agencies that have endorsed Trump for reelection.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) — the nation’s largest cops’ union — announced Friday that it was backing the Republican incumbent.

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this year’s election,” National President Patrick Yoes said in a news release.

“Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day. The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

The union said it surveyed 355,000 members before the endorsement.

“During his first four years, President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs,” Yoes said.

“Our members know that he listens to the concerns of our brothers and sisters in uniform and is able to make tough decisions on the issues most important to law enforcement. President Trump is committed to keeping our communities and families safe.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

