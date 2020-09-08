https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/08/joe-biden-says-pathological-donald-trump-is-the-only-person-calling-to-defund-the-police-and-also-he-never-said-hed-ban-fracking-video/

Well, this should put people’s concerns about Joe Biden’s mental faculties to rest.

Because at this point it seems pretty clear that Biden is completely disconnected from reality:

Hmmm.

Speaking of pathological …

C’mon, man!

It’s possible, of course, that Joe Biden knows the truth and is just gaslighting.

But that’s not really any better than him just being senile.

We feel like this would be a good time for CNN’s fact-checkers to chime in, no?

Any minute now.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...