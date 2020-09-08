https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/just-dallas-police-chief-announces-will-resign-november-10/

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall turned in her resignation letter after three years on the job.

Her resignation goes into effect November 10.

“These past three years have been saturated with a series of unimaginable events that individually and collectively have never happened in the city of Dallas,” Hall wrote in her resignation letter. “I am proud that this department has not only coped with an unthinkable series of events, but we have also managed to implement critical reforms that were clearly needed for the Dallas Police Department to meet our 21st-century policing goals.”

Violent crime in Dallas spiked in 2018 and 2019 shortly after Renee Hall took over the department and the City Council wanted answers.

TRENDING: Black Georgia Man Who Stabbed Stranger Because He ‘Felt the Need to Find a White Male to Kill,’ Murders His White Cell Mate Following His Arrest

NBCDFW reported:

Dallas police Chief Renee Hall is resigning effective Nov. 10, the city says. The city announced Tuesday that City Manager T.C. Broadnax accepted Hall’s resignation letter. Hall has been criticized in recent months, even saying she would give herself a “C-” grade, for the department’s response to social injustice protests in Dallas sparked by the death of George Floyd in late May and early June. A review of the department’s response to the protests, released in August, outlined changes Dallas police planned to make, including who could authorize the use of tear gas and how to train for incidents involving mass arrests. The report found that Dallas police leaders struggled with operational plans, communication and keeping a unified command structure amid the downtown protests, according to The Associated Press. With fewer and fewer officers on the street, Hall made a big promise to the people of Dallas: “Every resident in the city of Dallas will feel the love, will feel the respect, will know that community engagement is paramount. Crime reduction is on the horizon. It’s coming.” She wasn’t wrong and crime did initially drop in the first few months of her tenure. But by the summer of 2018, crime was once again on the rise and members of the city council were asking questions. A year later, in the summer of 2019, the department’s crime statistics show violent crime up 18% year-over-year with a 26% increase in homicides, a 22% increase in robberies and a 21% increase in assaults. The department’s statistics do show a 20% drop in reported sexual assaults.

Renee Hall came under fire over the summer for arresting 647 Black Lives Matter protesters who were blocking a highway.

“Our decision last night was to arrest those individuals, but after collaboration, we made the decision, I made the decision to identify each and every one of them, file at-large charges and release them,” Hall said in July in response to critics.

“The far majority of officers are very happy, and again, this is nothing personal against Chief Hall… but we all knew, and we have all known for a long time, that we are a rudderless ship, that we’ve lost direction and that we’re losing water,” said Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata. “I wish no ill will toward her, we’re just at a point where we’ve got to do better than we are doing right now. We owe it to the citizens.”

Renee Hall is the latest police chief to resign this summer.

Earlier Tuesday the Rochester police chief and the entire Rochester police department command staff announced they were retiring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

