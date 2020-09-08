https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/08/kamala-harris-is-proud-of-alleged-rapist-jacob-blake-and-gushes-over-his-incredible-family-which-apparently-includes-a-virulently-anti-semitic-dad-video/

Aspiring POTUS VPOTUS Kamala Harris recently met with Jacob Blake and his family and was just blown away, you guys:

She’s particularly “proud” of Jacob Blake, according to the family’s lawyer:

Isn’t that special?

Guess they’re not as incredible as Blake’s.

So.

So this is where we’re at.

Kamala Harris is a fraud.

Sure is.

Some parting food for thought:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...