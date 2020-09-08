https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/09/08/kamala-harris-says-shes-proud-of-man-accused-of-sexual-assault-n905268

It’s hard to imagine a candidate for vice president of the United States telling a man accused of sexual assault that she is proud of him, but I guess when you’re Kamala Harris and you’re running with Joe Biden, a man credibly accused of sexual assault himself, it’s not hard to believe. After all, Kamala Harris said she believed Biden’s accusers but still chose to run with him.

So, yeah, when Kamala Harris told Jacob Blake she was “proud of him” while campaigning in Wisconsin on Monday, I wasn’t surprised.

Blake, 29, was shot seven times by police last month while reaching into his vehicle after having resisted arrest. At the time of the shooting, there was a warrant out for his arrest for third-degree sexual assault and criminal trespassing. He appeared in court via videostream last week and plead not guilty to the charges.

Harris was visiting with Jacob Blake’s family while he joined in on the phone when she reportedly told him she was “proud of him.” Blake is alleged to have broken into the house of his ex-girlfriend, sexually assaulting her and then stealing her car.

Democratic VP nominee @KamalaHarris spoke to Jacob Blake today, told him she is proud of him. pic.twitter.com/oCLYIcn3RS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 7, 2020

Harris also called Jacob Blake’s family “an incredible family” despite Jacob Blake Sr. having a history of anti-Semitic and racist remarks on social media.

#BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks on meeting with Jacob Blake’s family: “They’re an incredible family.” pic.twitter.com/SOItAHnL7h — The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020

Neither the media nor the Democratic Party seems willing to acknowledge Jacob Blake’s criminal history, choosing instead to focus on the anti-law enforcement narrative.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

