https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-loves-rapists-and-anti-semites/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Kamala Harris just called Jacob Blake and his family “incredible”. Jacob Blake is charged with sexually assaulting a woman and his dad Blake Sr. has posted deeply anti-Semitic comments dozens of times attacking Jews. This is who Kamala calls “incredible”. pic.twitter.com/s6aEyjnEbr
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 7, 2020
Truth means nothing. It’s all about signaling virtue for a rapist and his racist father.