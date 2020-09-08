https://www.dailywire.com/news/klavan-what-antifa-wants-to-tear-down

The word of the day — of the year, really — is “deconstruction.” Have you noticed this? All our upper-class oligarchs want to “break down barriers,” to “disrupt” the evils of “systemic injustice.” Antifa, the anarcho-Communist organization whose various splinter cells are currently terrorizing cities across America, organizes “disruption events” on websites with names like “It’s Going Down.” The assumption behind all this rhetoric — from the C-suite virtue signaling to the street-level rioting — is that the “system” as currently constituted rests on intolerable injustice and must be “deconstructed” wholesale so we can begin from scratch.

The barriers that need breaking down vary depending on expediency and occasion. Sometimes it’s the barrier between male and female, which must be exploded for the sake of our genderless future. Sometimes it’s the barrier between public and private property, which cannot stand if we are to reach true Communist parity. And sometimes it’s the barrier between America and other countries — an inherently racist, xenophobic border which cannot, the radicals say, be allowed to remain intact.