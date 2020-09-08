https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jackie-speier-stephen-lynch/2020/09/08/id/985812

Two House subcommittees are launching a joint investigation into the chain of command at Fort Hood after a series of deaths at the Texas Army base.

The House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security and the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Military Personnel announced their investigation on Tuesday in a letter to Ryan McCarthy, secretary of the Army, according to Axios.

“As members of Congress, it is our responsibility to provide a full accounting of the conditions and circumstances that may have contributed to the recent disappearances and death of U.S. army personnel at Fort Hood,” the subcommittees’ chairs, Reps. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., and Jackie Speier, D-Calif., said in the letter.

Their letter cites the killing of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose family claims she faced sexual harassment at Fort Hood. It also references other deaths, including those of Sgt. Elder Fernandez, Pfc. Brandon Rosecranz, Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Scott Morales.

“Where appropriate, we intend to seek justice on behalf of those in uniform, and their families, who may have been failed by a military system and culture that was ultimately responsible for their care and protection” Lynch and Speier said.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, commander of the base has been removed from his post. Additionally, the Army is also investigating the chain of command for its handling of Guillen’s death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

