Actress Jane Lynch thinks it will be a good idea to rename the Russell Senate Office Building after the late Sen. John McCain “as soon as the nightmare is over”:

As soon as the nightmare is over please let’s rename the Senate building for John McCain. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) September 8, 2020

Meghan McCain endorses the idea:

As does CNN’s S.E. Cupp:

But liberals are pushing back just a little bit on the idea of daring to honor a Republican in such a manner:

This should serve as a warner to all the anti-Trump Republicans that these liberals are not your friends and as soon as President Trump is gone, they’ll go back to trashing EVERY one of you:

why name a building after a guy who unleashed all this misrule and insanity, no thanks https://t.co/OiOwXOqggl — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) September 8, 2020

This IS who they are:

the nightmare isn’t going to be over as long as we think naming the senate building John McCain is a reasonable way to celebrate the nightmare being over. https://t.co/F8TtPAAaCW — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) September 8, 2020

What’s funny is Joe Biden voted for this same war!

Or we could not rename a building after someone who voted for wars that killed a million Iraqis & Afghanis 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/TDrYmtFxJw — Salaam Bhatti (@salaam) September 8, 2020

And let this be a reminder to Rep. Liz Cheney how they really feel about her dad:

If we’re going the route of celebrating warmongers, shall we start renaming army bases after Dick Cheney next? https://t.co/wI3ga5yC6L — Jordan (@JordanChariton) September 8, 2020

But it is funny how hard they’re going after one of their own:

why do so many liberals seem to have a such a short memory? So many awful Republicans from the 2000s have been whitewashed and put on pedestals https://t.co/a7mulLLDZ7 — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) September 8, 2020

OUCH!

Money kills brain cells https://t.co/chur1wDqZF — Ryan 👁️⃤ (@RyanHoulihan) September 8, 2020

