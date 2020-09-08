https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/08/lmfao-candace-owens-broke-cardi-b-so-badly-in-savage-debate-she-kept-babbling-about-and-attacking-candace-all-day/

As Twitchy readers know, Candace Owens just absolutely EMBARRASSED Cardi B. in a seriously vicious back and forth about Joe Biden, racism, and taxes. In fact, Candace so badly beat Cardi that she continued to babble and complain about her off and on throughout the day.

Without tagging her of course.

This one is our fave:

Notice no tag.

Notice she doesn’t know what ‘praying over someone’ looks like.

Notice she still can’t spell Candace’s name right.

Notice she’s still melting down.

Candace chimed in … again.

Seriously, her tweets are the worst.

Amen.

Candace for the win.

