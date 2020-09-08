https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/08/lmfao-candace-owens-broke-cardi-b-so-badly-in-savage-debate-she-kept-babbling-about-and-attacking-candace-all-day/

As Twitchy readers know, Candace Owens just absolutely EMBARRASSED Cardi B. in a seriously vicious back and forth about Joe Biden, racism, and taxes. In fact, Candace so badly beat Cardi that she continued to babble and complain about her off and on throughout the day.

Without tagging her of course.

This one is our fave:

This what PANDERING looks like .I will never praise no politician not even Obama,FDR or Bernie ONLY THE LORD !This is how Trump panders with black people while Candice concerns how Joe panders with me 😩 pic.twitter.com/ad5ClSm7JJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Notice no tag.

Notice she doesn’t know what ‘praying over someone’ looks like.

Notice she still can’t spell Candace’s name right.

Notice she’s still melting down.

You’d prefer he shake down and rob guys in hotel rooms? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 8, 2020

Pandering is Companies and Professional Athletes and NBA,NFL,MLB and others bend the Knee… — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) September 8, 2020

So you’ve never heard of laying hands on and praying FOR a person. I mean I realize most of your “hands on” experiences are for vastly different reasons but this shouldn’t be that tough to understand! — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) September 8, 2020

Christians are supposed to pray FOR our leaders, whether we like them or not. Open a bible. It won’t kill you. — baldilocks (@JulietteAkinyi) September 7, 2020

Candace chimed in … again.

LMFAO. You’ve never prayed with anyone before you, insatiable moron?

We are not praying TO him, we are praying WITH him. Do you know the difference between “to” and “with”? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

They are praying for him, genius. So much hate from such a hateful, racist person. — Robert the ‘Apple is the best pie’ Bruce. 🏌️‍♂️⛳ (@I_am_Thatman) September 8, 2020

This coming from someone who used to date rape her Johns, and roll them. No wonder you can’t differentiate between praying with and pandering Also, may I suggest going back to 5th grade and learn English — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) September 8, 2020

Seriously, her tweets are the worst.

Pray for her Candace. She needs it. — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) September 8, 2020

Amen.

Candace for the win.

