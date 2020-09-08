https://hannity.com/media-room/looking-for-work-boost-your-resume-with-these-project-quality-management-skills/

“Sounds like we’re going to do good. It’s just nice to know that we have someone fighting for us, to keep our jobs. It was rough for a lot of us,” said the steelworker. “We’re back.”

“This guy was stopped by a reporter on his way out, and he got emotional at the idea that jobs are coming back for the folks that live in that city,” said Fox. “What is the one thing you’ll take with you from his speech today?”

MUST-SEE: Steel Worker Brought to Tears While Talking About How Trump Has Helped American Workers https://t.co/bCDmcyBSFK

The unnamed worker was asked to comment on the Commander-in-Chief’s fiery remarks as left the rally, saying “it’s just nice to know that we have someone fighting for us.”

A steelworker in Granite City, Illinois became emotional when asked to comment on the President’s pro-America speech Thursday night; breaking down into tears and thanking Trump for “fighting for us.”

‘BREAKDOWN OF CIVILIZATION’: LA Times SLAMS City Officials over Homeless Crisis, Rat Invasion, Garbage Piles

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.10.19

A columnist with the Los Angeles Times unloaded on city officials this week over the region’s escalating homeless crisis, ongoing invasion of rodents, and “sky-high” garbage piles taking over the streets.

“Los Angeles looks as if it’s digging out from a hurricane, with hordes on the streets, tents everywhere and armies of rodents on the march, inciting fears of disease.,” Steve Lopez wrote in his column, which appeared online Saturday night.

“I could give you a hundred breakdowns of what happened and what it all means, but it comes down to this: We’re in troubled waters on a ship without a captain, and though there might be a few pretenders on the bridge, nobody trusts them,” adds Lopez.

“We found out on Tuesday that although the city and county spent $600 million last year to chip away at the number of homeless people, the total increased by 16% to nearly 60,000,” adds the author.

“I naively invited readers last week to email me photos of trash heaps and encampments in their neighborhoods, and my inbox is about to explode,” he wrote. “I’ve got photos of half-clothed people passed out on pavement, sidewalks blocked by tents, bulky items, piles of poop and enough trash to fill the Grand Canyon.”

The current rat invasion sweeping across Los Angeles extended into an unlikely place last week: City Hall. Experts are now blaming the infestation on “homeless camps” circling the public property.

“When faced with complaints earlier this year from city workers about rats infesting L.A. City Hall, most city officials said little about whether the problem was connected to several homeless camps right outside,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

“But a newly uncovered report from a pest control company hired by the city has raised fresh questions about whether officials wrongly downplayed that possibility during discussions at City Council meetings,” adds the newspaper.

According to the pest control company hired to clear city hall, workers found “poor sanitary conditions” including human waste, food, and needles throughout the property.

“The homeless are using the grated areas above the pits as their bathroom and relieving themselves,” wrote David Costa, building construction and maintenance superintendent. “This is also attracting the rats. Custodial will need to do some hazmat cleaning of the grates and the pits. There are even hypodermic needles being tossed in the pits along with human waste and other garbage.”

The invasion comes after two LAPD officers were diagnosed with Typhus and other serious diseases related to the city’s rat population.

