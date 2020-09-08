https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/los-angeles-county-cancels-door-door-halloween-trick-or-treating?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles County will not permit door-to-door Halloween trick-or-treating this fall, citing coronavirus health-safety concerns.

The county has also said no to parties, carnivals and festivals, according to local TV station KCAL- 9, CBSN Los Angeles.

“Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the county’s public health department said in recently released guidelines.

Americans have been required to comply with numerous healthy-safety orders since the pandemic started nearly six months ago, including wearing face makes and keeping six feet away from others.

The pandemic has also resulted in the cancelation of numerous other American traditions, including Fourth of July celebrations and in-person high school graduation ceremonies.

Los Angeles County also said that children cannot go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats, an alternative known as “trunk-or-treating.”

