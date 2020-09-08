https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/meadows-covid-package-senate/2020/09/08/id/985786

Congress could pass a new coronavirus relief package before the November election, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday.

“I’m more optimistic today than I have been in a long time,” Meadows told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “I’m not sure, obviously, but I do believe we’ll see that, only because I’ve had a number of conversations, probably a dozen sometimes a day, with different rank-and-file members. When you listen to them, they’re listening to their constituents.”

The Senate has returned from its August recess, weeks after bipartisan talks over more relief spending collapsed. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he plans to introduce a targeted proposal with an estimated cost of about $500 billion Tuesday, and a floor vote could be held as soon as this week, reports Fox Business.

The Democrats’ $3 trillion HEROES Act passed the House in May, but have offered to drop the bill back to $2 trillion. The White House and Republicans want to keep the price closer to $1 trillion because of the national deficit.

“There’s more we agree upon than what we disagree upon,” Meadows said. “I think it’s time we put politics aside, pass this stimulus, actually allow it to go to the president’s desk.”

He added that aid to state and local governments continues to be the main stumbling block. The Democrats’ proposal allocates about $1 trillion toward that aid, but the Republicans’ package includes no new funding for it.

“The number that Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi put forth is just not supported by the facts,” said Meadows.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

