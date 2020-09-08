https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/515579-mcconnell-works-to-lock-down-gop-votes-for-coronavirus-bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellNew bill could upend protections against COVID-related lawsuits McConnell tells voters ‘not to worry about your vote not counting’ in November Moms are running on empty, but hungry for change MORE (R-Ky.) is working to wrangle his caucus behind a pared-down coronavirus relief bill, with top GOP senators predicting they’ll be able to win over at least 51 Republican votes this week.

The decision to force a vote on Thursday follows weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiating between the White House and congressional Republicans on a smaller package that could unify the party after high-profile divisions and with the elections looming.

But even if McConnell is successful, the GOP bill won’t get the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate. Democratic leaders and Trump administration officials remain hundreds of billions of dollars apart on a new coronavirus package.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Republican leadership wants, and appears increasingly confident of getting, 51 votes, a stark turnaround from McConnell’s previous prediction that up to 20 of his 53-member caucus wouldn’t support any additional COVID-19 relief.

“I think our conference will be unified. … We will have virtually the entire conference,” said Sen. John Cornyn John CornynNew bill could upend protections against COVID-related lawsuits Biden lead evaporates in Texas: poll Texas Democrats roll out major voter registration push MORE (R-Texas), an adviser to McConnell. “Certainly we’ll have 51 or more votes.”

Asked if he thought Republicans could get 51 votes, Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleySenate Democrats take step toward vote on overturning Trump’s payroll-tax deferral Trump payroll tax deferral finds few takers among businesses Democrats flubbed opportunity to capitalize on postal delays MORE (R-Iowa) said, “The answer is yes.”

“Everybody’s been working real hard because we want to get something that we can get on the floor,” he said. “I think just the feeling that we’re in the majority and people expect us to deliver.”

Others were more circumspect.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneTrump plans to accept Republican nomination from White House lawn Hillicon Valley: ‘Fortnite’ owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations Republican senators call on FTC to investigate TikTok over data collection concerns MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, indicated talks could go down to the wire, saying they would know where the votes are when they’re scheduled to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll know by Thursday,” Thune said with a laugh. “We’re talking to a number of members, and you know those discussions have been productive.”

The GOP proposal includes a $300 per week federal unemployment benefit, another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, $105 billion for schools and an additional $16 billion for coronavirus testing.

It does not include a second round of stimulus checks or more money for state and local governments, both of which were included in the record $2.2 trillion CARES Act from late March.

McConnell has had to balance competing factions within his caucus while crafting the smaller bill.

He previously indicated he wants to vote on a package to allow a slew of vulnerable Republicans to vote on a proposal they can tout back in their home states during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign. Some incumbents, including Cornyn and Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsCongress must act quickly to throw a lifeline to nonprofit associations Progressive group launches presidential, Senate ads in battleground states OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Major drilling projects among dozens fast-tracked after Trump order | UN discrimination committee questions impact of US Arctic drilling on Indigenous people | Democratic lawmakers demand climate questions in presidential debates MORE (R-Maine), had previously indicated that they didn’t think the Senate should have left for the August recess without an agreement on a relief measure.

But the $1.1 trillion package introduced by Republicans in July sparked high-profile backlash from conservatives and fiscal hawks within the party, make it harder for the GOP to gain leverage in their talks with congressional Democrats.

McConnell declined to say on Tuesday whether he thought he would be able to get 51 Republican votes for the bill, even though it includes several concessions to conservatives.

The measure includes two years of education-related tax credits sought by Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTed Cruz, longtime fan of ‘The Princess Bride,’ swipes at cast members’ plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats Record deficit complicates GOP path to coronavirus relief O’Rourke endorses Kennedy for Senate: ‘A champion for the values we’re most proud of’ MORE (R-Texas), as well as a one-time grant for scholarship organizations that could be used for covering educational expenses like homeschooling costs and private school tuition. Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden says he’s open to serving two terms; GOP convention begins As Republicans imagine the post-Trump era, race card still in the deck Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump MORE (R-Mo.) had been pushing for the inclusion of a tax credit for home-schooling expenses.

Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordCharities scramble to plug revenue holes during pandemic Warren calls for Postal Service board members to fire DeJoy or resign Tensions flare as senators grill postmaster general MORE (R-Okla.) also got a provision included in the bill to expand the amount of charitable deductions that can be taken off the top of a person’s yearly income at tax time.

Some GOP senators who had opposed the first Republican package indicated on Tuesday that they were supportive of the new bill or at least inclined to back it.

“It’s something I hope 53 Republican senators vote yes on,” said Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonUS brokers economic breakthrough for Serbia, Kosovo President’s supporters, opponents paint dueling portraits of ‘Donald Trump’s America’ Sunday shows – Democrats target Trump as violence flares MORE (R-Wis.), adding that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinDiscord over state and local funds plagues coronavirus talks The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by National Industries for the Blind – VP nominee Harris, VP Pence crisscross Wisconsin today Top GOP senator: ‘It’s not beyond’ Pelosi to play politics with government funding MORE “accommodated” some of his concerns about the initial GOP bill.

“I do intend to support it,” added Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (R-Pa.).

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s likely to be at least one GOP vote against the measure.

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHidden Trump voters could have big November impact White House says Trump ‘does not want to invoke Insurrection Act’ after he raised idea Now is the time to renew our focus on students and their futures MORE (R-Ky.) indicated that he was a no, saying he wasn’t for “borrowing any more money.”Democrats panned the bill even before Republicans released the legislative text Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the significant stalemate that remains on getting a deal on another coronavirus relief package.

Talks between Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSchumer calls for investigation into reports of campaign finance improprieties by DeJoy’s former company Companies developing COVID-19 vaccines planning to issue joint safety pledge Schumer calls for accountability in Daniel Prude death in Rochester MORE (D-N.Y.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDiscord over state and local funds plagues coronavirus talks The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by National Industries for the Blind – VP nominee Harris, VP Pence crisscross Wisconsin today Trump campaign works to set narrative ahead of pivotal debates with Biden MORE (D-Calif.), Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsDiscord over state and local funds plagues coronavirus talks The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by National Industries for the Blind – VP nominee Harris, VP Pence crisscross Wisconsin today Juan Williams: Swamp creature at the White House MORE derailed in early August amid divisions on both the price tag of the bill and key policy provisions.

Schumer and Pelosi, in a joint statement Tuesday, warned that the so-called skinny GOP bill is “headed nowhere.”

“If anyone doubts McConnell’s true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support,” they added.

The two sides are far apart on specific policy proposals, including unemployment insurance and more help for state and local governments, where Democrats want $915 billion and the White House has offered $150 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are also deeply divided on the top-line dollar amount. Democrats have lined up behind the $3.4 trillion House-passed bill, but they’ve offered to come down to $2.2 trillion.

Senate Republicans introduced a $1.1 trillion package in July, but Meadows said late last month that Trump would sign a $1.3 trillion bill. The White House is reportedly preparing to support a $1.5 trillion price tag.

But Republicans are hoping to use Thursday’s vote to put pressure on Democrats by forcing them to go on the record against a relief package at a time when the virus has killed nearly 190,000 people in the U.S.

“We’re going to get the stonewalling of Democratic leaders out from behind closed doors and put this to a vote out here on the floor,” McConnell said. “Senators will not be voting on whether this targeted package satisfies every one of their legislative hopes and dreams. … We vote on whether to make laws, whether to force a compromise.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

