https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515526-mcenany-demands-twitter-fact-check-widely-shared-clip-of-her-saying

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany asked Twitter to fact check a misleading video circulating on the social media network where she argued the Trump administration is facilitating a coronavirus vaccine more effectively than the Obama administration did during the swine flu.

“This is a blatant LIE,” McEnany responded to a tweet that mischaracterized statements she made on Fox News.

McEnany said the Obama administration “promised a vaccine” during the Swine Flu epidemic but did not deliver one as quickly as the current administration is moving on a COVID-19 vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a blatant LIE. WATCH full clip where I clearly mention Swine Flu & the failed Obama/Biden response. Will @Twitter fact check?? FULL CONTEXT: https://t.co/h9MITJEoRb pic.twitter.com/cpiZe7qNMZ — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) September 8, 2020

Some accounts shared a shortened clip that made it appear as though McEnany was pushing responsibility for a vaccine to tackle the current pandemic on the Obama administration.

“WATCH full clip where I clearly mention Swine Flu & the failed Obama/Biden response,” McEnany tweeted. “Will @Twitter fact check??”

Social media sites generally put warning labels on tweets that could lead to physical harm or illegal activity. Twitter has flagged several tweets from President TrumpDonald John TrumpTed Cruz, longtime fan of ‘The Princess Bride,’ swipes at cast members’ plans to reunite to raise money for Democrats Trump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Biden vows to be ‘strongest labor president you’ve ever had’ MORE, particularly those where he mischaracterized information about mail-in voting or the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday Twitter put a label on tweets where the president encouraged people to visit their polling places in-person after they’ve voted. The tweet violated Twitter guidelines, “specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

