https://thehill.com/homenews/media/515455-megyn-kelly-slams-kamala-harris-for-saying-shes-proud-of-jacob-blake

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly criticized Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisTrump casts wide net in Labor Day press conference Trump blasts Biden, Harris for ‘anti-vaccine rhetoric’ Kamala Harris meets with Jacob Blake’s family during visit to Wisconsin MORE (D-Calif.) Tuesday for saying she was “proud” of Jacob Blake during a meeting with him in Kenosha, Wis.

“PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her,” Kelly tweeted. “Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator?”

PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator? https://t.co/IryYbPAuf6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement from Blake’s attorney Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer said “In a moving moment, Jacob [Blake] Jr. told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain.”

Blake’s father has said his son is paralyzed from the waist down following the shooting.

Police have said a knife was found inside Blake’s car after police shot him in the back multiple times and claimed he ignored orders to drop it. His attorneys have disputed the claim that the knife was in his hand. The man who filmed the shooting said he did not see a knife.

Kelly was criticized in return by other Twitter users but at least one former congresswoman, Nan Hayworth (R-N.Y.) came to Kelly’s defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was shot in the back 7 times at close range by a white cop for what? He did not have a weapon in his hands. Megyn, your racism is off the charts. https://t.co/8Oq9jAUd1E — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) September 8, 2020

You are a disgrace to journalism — ✌rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 8, 2020

Megyn Kelly is always trending ‘cause of some racist bullshit. She’s really got nothing better to do with her life than this. pic.twitter.com/pDO2ekXjkT — Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 8, 2020

“Believe all women” no longer applies. Doesn’t fit the narrative here. https://t.co/QYaXcYzhXa — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

