Good Tuesday morning.
Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:
- The president delivers remarks on Environmental Accomplishments for the People of Florida Jupiter, Florida
- President Trump delivers remarks live from North Carolina Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Hot news topics:
He’s not wrong. Trump launches unprecedented attack on military leadership he appointed
Poll: Majority of Idaho Voters Approve Law to Protect Female Athletes from Transgender Competitors
Women Plan All-Black Community in Georgia After ‘400 Years of Racial Oppression’
Peter Strzok Reveals What He Told Mueller About Trump-Russia Collusion
‘Stop Using My Image’: Wounded Vet Says Trump Never Called Him ‘Loser,’ Demands His Face Be Taken Off ‘Propaganda’
Jamal Khashoggi’s killers sentenced to lengthy prison terms
In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple
Joe Biden threatens ‘personal price’ if business leaders oppose attempts to unionize
My patients suffered because of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s illegal lockdown
‘Operation Homecoming’ leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say
Young Black voters not excited about Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, analyst says
Georgia senator whose event was disrupted by Black Lives Matter says she’s holding rioters, DAs accountable
Trump thanks John Kelly aide who denied hearing president call fallen Marines losers
Biden could still lose to Trump when it comes to the suburbs: report
Likelihood US will have Covid-19 vaccine available this year is “extremely low,” former FDA head says
Biden says he would get vaccine even if it cost him the election
6-year-old boy among 5 people shot during Brooklyn J’Ourvet celebration
Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera dies nearly two weeks after being shot while serving a warrant
100s mourn St. Louis police officer shot in line of duty
And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!