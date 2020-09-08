https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/08/morning-greatness-anti-trump-propaganda-heats-up/

Good Tuesday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

  • The president delivers remarks on Environmental Accomplishments for the People of Florida Jupiter, Florida
  • President Trump delivers remarks live from North Carolina Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Hot news topics:

He’s not wrong. Trump launches unprecedented attack on military leadership he appointed

Poll: Majority of Idaho Voters Approve Law to Protect Female Athletes from Transgender Competitors 

Women Plan All-Black Community in Georgia After ‘400 Years of Racial Oppression’

Peter Strzok Reveals What He Told Mueller About Trump-Russia Collusion

‘Stop Using My Image’: Wounded Vet Says Trump Never Called Him ‘Loser,’ Demands His Face Be Taken Off ‘Propaganda’

Jamal Khashoggi’s killers sentenced to lengthy prison terms

In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple

Joe Biden threatens ‘personal price’ if business leaders oppose attempts to unionize

My patients suffered because of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s illegal lockdown

‘Operation Homecoming’ leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say

Young Black voters not excited about Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, analyst says

Georgia senator whose event was disrupted by Black Lives Matter says she’s holding rioters, DAs accountable

Trump thanks John Kelly aide who denied hearing president call fallen Marines losers

Biden could still lose to Trump when it comes to the suburbs: report

Likelihood US will have Covid-19 vaccine available this year is “extremely low,” former FDA head says

Biden says he would get vaccine even if it cost him the election

6-year-old boy among 5 people shot during Brooklyn J’Ourvet celebration

Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera dies nearly two weeks after being shot while serving a warrant

100s mourn St. Louis police officer shot in line of duty

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

