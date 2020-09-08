https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/08/msnbcs-chris-hayes-proclaims-that-trump-is-objectively-pro-covid/
Looks like Chris Hayes is leaning a little too far forward. He’s actually fallen onto his head and sprained his last brain cell:
Trump is objectively pro-Covid.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 8, 2020
Chris is totally having a normal one.
*looks up from microscope*
indeed, sir. all empirical evidence points to the irrefutable fact that the president is indeed pro-coronavirus. he just loves it. he has it over at least once a week for poker. pic.twitter.com/X1Z8YuLDCC
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 8, 2020
Heh.
The latest talking point now that pro-Russia and anti-military have gone up in smoke. https://t.co/gKPv87WiWj
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2020
We know the media are desperate, but we must admit that even we’re a little surprised to see Chris Hayes just go full-blown insane.
Did you not hear Kamala’s stance on the vaccine? https://t.co/dZ8ZV18HFP
— John Alvarado (@johncalvarado) September 8, 2020
“Journalist.” https://t.co/YXVAwl48b8
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 8, 2020
“Journalist” is subjective.
What a weird claim by a non-objective journo.
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 8, 2020
Ffs
— Collateral Damage (@katearthsis) September 8, 2020
Stop using words like ‘objectively’, Chris.
Look them up in a dictionary first.
— Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲💙 (@RaychelTania) September 8, 2020
“Objectively” doesn’t mean “in Chris Hayes’ fetid imagination.” Get a dictionary, FFS. https://t.co/VQo5OjD38u
— Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) September 8, 2020
Chris Hayes is *literally* a giant nincompoop.
— Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) September 8, 2020
Literally.
Objectively speaking.
