https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/08/msnbcs-chris-hayes-proclaims-that-trump-is-objectively-pro-covid/

Looks like Chris Hayes is leaning a little too far forward. He’s actually fallen onto his head and sprained his last brain cell:

Trump is objectively pro-Covid. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 8, 2020

Chris is totally having a normal one.

*looks up from microscope* indeed, sir. all empirical evidence points to the irrefutable fact that the president is indeed pro-coronavirus. he just loves it. he has it over at least once a week for poker. pic.twitter.com/X1Z8YuLDCC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 8, 2020

Heh.

The latest talking point now that pro-Russia and anti-military have gone up in smoke. https://t.co/gKPv87WiWj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2020

We know the media are desperate, but we must admit that even we’re a little surprised to see Chris Hayes just go full-blown insane.

Did you not hear Kamala’s stance on the vaccine? https://t.co/dZ8ZV18HFP — John Alvarado (@johncalvarado) September 8, 2020

Apparently not.

“Journalist” is subjective.

What a weird claim by a non-objective journo. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) September 8, 2020

Ffs — Collateral Damage (@katearthsis) September 8, 2020

Stop using words like ‘objectively’, Chris. Look them up in a dictionary first. — Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲💙 (@RaychelTania) September 8, 2020

“Objectively” doesn’t mean “in Chris Hayes’ fetid imagination.” Get a dictionary, FFS. https://t.co/VQo5OjD38u — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) September 8, 2020

Chris Hayes is *literally* a giant nincompoop. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) September 8, 2020

Literally.

Objectively speaking.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

Richard Grenell has a couple of objectively good questions after Chris Hayes declares that ‘Trump is objectively pro-Covid’ https://t.co/8XUYXqnkGy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 8, 2020

