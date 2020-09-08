https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/must-see-seattle-antifa-show-attack-police-seattle-police-blast-country-music-bum-rush-mob-pepper-spray-video/

Here’s your feel-good video of the day.

Antifa in Seattle turned out to attack the police again on Sunday.

But it didn’t turn out as planned.

The Seattle police started blasting country music, waited for back-ups on bikes.

Then they bum-rushed the mob, tackled them, pepper-sprayed them and arrested the the thugs for street violence.

Warning on Violence:

Antifa showed up to attack Seattle Police – who start blasting country music and ambushed them pic.twitter.com/qshi6wgIT6 — Consensus Result Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 8, 2020

Seattle police sent in the calvary… More video.

You can’t make this up. As SPOG speakers blare “Save a Horse Ride (Ride A Cowboy)”, SPD rolls in more aggressive than I’ve seen in a while to disperse the crowd, which up to this point was 100% peaceful. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/A1jXDFiEJ6 — Mike Scaturo (@mikescaturo) September 8, 2020

More via Jason Rantz:

The mob — with messages like “All my heroes kill cops — were “100% peaceful” except for being armed with Molotov Cocktails, of course. https://t.co/eFkYHbb3jU — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 8, 2020

