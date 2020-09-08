https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/must-see-seattle-antifa-show-attack-police-seattle-police-blast-country-music-bum-rush-mob-pepper-spray-video/

Here’s your feel-good video of the day.

Antifa in Seattle turned out to attack the police again on Sunday.

But it didn’t turn out as planned.
The Seattle police started blasting country music, waited for back-ups on bikes.
Then they bum-rushed the mob, tackled them, pepper-sprayed them and arrested the the thugs for street violence.

Warning on Violence:

Seattle police sent in the calvary… More video.

More via Jason Rantz:

