On Saturday our friend Mary took this video at Lake of the Ozarks in southern Missouri.

This is Trump country.

The man in the video is riding a Water Jet with a Trump flag and a Blue Lives Matter flag.

The rest of the video shows boaters in Missouri having a great time.

This is in southern Missouri.

Trump country.

Mary sent this video to The Gateway Pundit on Monday. She says she hopes Donald Trump Jr. retweets it.

Turn up the sound!

