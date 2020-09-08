https://www.theblaze.com/news/nancy-pelosi-labor-day-salon-owner

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) attempted to honor workers in a Labor Day tweet, but after her attempts to blame a salon owner for setting her up while she violated San Francisco lockdown rules to get her hair done, the tweet was not received kindly by everyone, Fox News reported.

What did Pelosi say?



“Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families,” Pelosi wrote. “House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy Labor Day!”

What’s the problem?

The message, on its own, is uncontroversial. However, Pelosi recently blamed a salon owner for serving her in violation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, accusing the owner of setting her up.

Security footage from Aug. 31 showed Pelosi in a San Francisco salon without a mask, apparently getting her hair washed and styled, even though local ordinances required salons to remain closed.

Pelosi, after being exposed for her disregard for the lockdown rules that have disrupted American life and devastated many businesses, did not apologize for her misbehavior. Instead, she blamed the salon owner.

“It was a setup, and I take responsibility for falling for a setup,” Pelosi said Wednesday, after footage went viral. “I think that this salon owes me an apology for setting me up.”

She didn’t stop there. Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, shared a letter from the law firm Soleiman APC claiming that the salon owner, Erica Kious, had been illegally operating her salon all through the lockdown, and that she had political animosity toward Pelosi because of the lockdown.

The letter did not attempt to justify Pelosi going to a salon in violation of lockdown restrictions. Pelosi said she was taking the owner’s word that the salon could accommodate customers one at a time.

Salon owner comes out on top

A GoFundMe page set up for Kious after the incident has raised more than $300,000 to help her pay off debts and relocate her business.

“Today, on Labor Day, we should all focus on celebrating the efforts and achievements of hard-working people everywhere,” Kious told Fox News on Monday. “They deserve our respect and appreciation, and they definitely all deserve an opportunity to get back to work safely and responsibly.”

