https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/nasa-releases-dazzling-new-images-galaxies-stars-supernova-remnants/

(CNET) — NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory is a super powerful telescope named after the Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. It has a history of delivering some incredible astronomical discoveries. It provided the first light image of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A. In the year 2000, high school students used data from the telescope to discover a neutron star in supernova remnant IC 443.

Now it’s helped produce some dazzling images of galaxies, stars, planetary nebulas and supernova remnants.

At the risk of stating the obvious: Space is pretty wild.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

