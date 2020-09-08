https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nasdaq-stock-market-wall-street/2020/09/08/id/985774

The Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as investors dumped high-flying technology stocks, while Tesla tracked its worst day in nearly six months after a surprise exclusion from the S&P 500.

All eleven major S&P sectors fell in early trading, with declines worsening after news on Friday that SoftBank made significant option purchases during the run-up in U.S. stocks.

Energy, financial and information technology stocks were among the biggest decliners.

“To see a period of carnage is reasonable, considering the massive run up that we have experienced since the early part of the year,” said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of private equity firm Patriarch Organization in Beverly Hills, California.

“We’ll need some time to see whether this is a fundamental shift versus a technical on exhibit, because if it is a shift to fundamentals, that is not a position where you’re going to want to necessarily buy a dip.”

Media reports of SoftBank’s option purchases also reminded investors that market makers might have billions of dollars worth of long positions as hedges against options trades, which will have to be sold as prices fall.

“If you bought a lot of call options in the second quarter, you’re doing very well, but that creates a problem for later when you need to unwind these positions,” said Ken Peng, Citi Private Bank’s head of Asia Investment Strategy.

Wall Street’s tech-and-stimulus-led rally halted last week with the Nasdaq falling as much as 9.9% from its record closing high as investors booked profits after a run that boosted the index about 70% from its pandemic-lows.

At session lows on Tuesday, Facebook, Amazon.com , Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Alphabet and Netflix – together known as “FAATMAN” – collectively lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization since Sept. 2.

Tesla plunged another 15.4% to a three-week low after the electric-car maker was excluded from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 507.62 points, or 1.80%, at 27,625.69, the S&P 500 was down 71.45 points, or 2.08%, at 3,355.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 322.12 points, or 2.85%, at 10,991.01.

Value-linked stocks such as banks fell 1.7%, but outperformed a 2.3% decline in the growth-link index.

Wall Street’s fear gauge climbed for the third time in four sessions.

Fears over potential U.S. sanctions against China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC hit domestic suppliers, with Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp and KLA Corp dropping between 7% and 8.6%.

General Motors Co jumped 8.7% after it acquired an 11% stake, worth $2 billion, in U.S. electric-truck maker Nikola Corp. The truck maker’s shares surged 37%.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to visit battleground states this week as some opinion polls show the race tightening with less than 60 days to go until the Nov. 3 election.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers more than 3-to-1 on the NYSE and 2-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 40 new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global equity markets and oil prices tumbled Tuesday as a sharp sell-off in technology stocks and rising concerns over the U.K. leaving the European Union without a trade agreement threatened to stall a rally that had pushed world shares near record highs despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing after U.S. President Donald Trump again raised the idea of decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economies also came into focus but appeared to have little impact.

“I think the market will shrug this off as electioneering but may find the lining up of technology stock sellers harder to process as the U.S. market returns from a holiday yesterday,” said Chris Bailey, European Strategist at Raymond James.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.55% following broad declines in Europe and modest gains in Asian markets.

While many market players were unable to pinpoint a single trigger for the Nasdaq’s plunge, valuations have been stretched given its 75% gain from a bottom hit in March with big bets on the option market possibly creating extra turbulence.

“Whatever the reason … tech and growth investors have to decide whether this is a chance to buy on the dips – yet again – or a call to lock in what could be substantial profits,” said AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar rose slightly against a basket of currencies at 93.291 and stood up against the euro at $1.1800 with the main focus on Thursday’s ECB policy meeting.

Most analysts do not expect a change in the central bank’s policy stance but are looking at its inflation forecasts and whether an accommodative tone could help cool down the surge in the bloc’s single currency.

“I think the ECB’s message will be clearly dovish, given the latest numbers on inflation and the recent rally in the euro,” said Pasquale Diana, Senior Macro Economist at investment manager AcomeA SGR.

Investors moved into the perceived safety of U.S. government bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 13/32 in price to yield 0.682%, from 0.723% late on Friday.

Concerns also rose about the path of the UK’s exit from the European Union after the head of the British government’s legal department quit over suggestions that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was threatening to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty signed in January, increasing the chances of a disorderly Brexit.

Oil fell on worries that a recovery in demand could weaken as coronavirus infections flare up around the world.

U.S. crude recently fell 7.09% to $36.95 per barrel and Brent was at $40.14, down 4.45% on the day.

