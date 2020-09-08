https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-foia-3-year-details-xi-meetings/

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden once boasted of having 25 hours of private meetings with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, a massive figure allegedly brought to his attention by the U.S. State Department. When asked for details of the meetings, the State Department gave The National Pulse a whopping three year time frame for a response.

The National Pulse submitted a Freedom of Information Act request in May 2020, in order to obtain the relevant documents.

We were informed the estimated date of completion for the request would be April 5th, 2023 – over three years into a potential Biden presidency.

READ THEIR RESPONSE:

The email from the State Department, with phone numbers and emails redacted for privacy.

Comments from Biden during a Council on Foreign Relations event on January 23rd, 2018 revealed that State Department officials had divulged that he had “spent more time in private meetings with Xi Jinping than any world leader.”

The private meetings, involving only Biden, Xi and an interpreter, potentially warrant investigation in light of his family inking billion-dollar contracts with Chinese Communist Party-owned enterprises.

Biden’s resurfaced remarks read:

“I’ve spent a lot of time—apparently, I was told by the folks at State—I’ve spent more time in private meetings with Xi Jinping than any world leader. I have 25 hours of private dinners with him, just he and I, and one interpreter.”

In response to the video, the National Pulse submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to the U.S. State Department on May 24th, 2020.

The request sought “any and all information – times, dates, locations, attendees, transcripts, readouts, and any and all references to – from former Vice President Joe Biden’s private dinners with Chinese President Xi Jinping,” emphasizing that “American citizens reserve the right to know the nature and content of Biden’s conversations with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party since the subject matter discussed or ostensible agreements reached in the meetings could influence how Biden uses the office of the presidency and the interests he chooses to promote.”

The State Department, however, replied to an inquiry about the return date by stating its estimated completion would be on April 5th, 2023 – more than halfway into a potential Biden presidency. That’s over two years and two months past inauguration day.

In fact, it’s over 300 days closer to election day for 2024 than 2020.

While the State Department noted estimated dates of completion “are estimates and are subject to change” and The National Pulse followed up by narrowing its query to the years 2015 through 2019. We have not received a response.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

