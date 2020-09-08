https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/08/new-poll-of-miami-dade-shows-joe-biden-has-a-major-problem-with-latino-voters/
The Miami Herald is really putting some major-league spin on what is awful polling news for the Biden campaign:
NEW: A poll of 500 likely Miami-Dade voters, released Tuesday, found President Trump far behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Miami-Dade, where Democrats typically need to run up the score in order to compete in statewide races. https://t.co/jFPPzrgr48
— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 8, 2020
The paper is even burying their own headline, which reads “Biden is struggling to win Miami Latinos, new poll finds. Will it cost him Florida?”:
this is a weird way to summarize an article that says Biden is struggling with Latino voters.
“Biden is struggling to win Miami Latinos, new poll finds. Will it cost him Florida?” https://t.co/mbtZwC0vVj
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 8, 2020
And by struggling, they do mean struggling as Biden is not only underperforming Hillary Clinton, but he’s also underperforming Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson in 2018:
New poll of Miami-Dade by @bendixenamandi finds Biden up 17 … well below Clinton’s ‘16 levels and a bit below Gillum and Nelson in 18https://t.co/4gQghI0ECm
— David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) September 8, 2020
Hillary Clinton won Miami-Dade by 30 points, which shows you how much trouble Biden is in:
*New poll of Miami-Dade County voters shows Joe Biden with 17-point lead.
*BUT…. Trump holds a 1-point lead among Hispanic voters, showing gains among Cuban Americans.
*Hillary Clinton won Miami-Dade by 30 points.https://t.co/DHtwZRE7Bi
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 8, 2020
Goodbye, Florida?
Democratic weakness (relative to ’16) in Miami-Dade has been evident for a while, but this is a particularly tough poll result for Biden in a county that makes up ~10% of the tipping point statehttps://t.co/fgr5nwou7s
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 8, 2020
Biden will need to do better than 2018 Dems, that’s for sure:
Back in 2018, a similar result in Miami-Dade was *just* enough for Scott/DeSantis to squeak out a narrow victory while doing worse than Trump elsewhere in the state. It’s quite possible the 2020 FL map looks quite a bit like 2018, regardless of the winner
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 8, 2020
FWIW, journos in the state have been warning of this:
Last week, I wrote about Biden lagging with Florida Hispanic voters relative to Clinton. (story here: https://t.co/t8TQyXrs4o)
Today, a @AmandiOnAir poll shows Biden lagging Clinton in FL’s biggest & most-Latino county, Miami-Dade. https://t.co/t61BjVfwpd
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 8, 2020
