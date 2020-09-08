https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/08/new-poll-of-miami-dade-shows-joe-biden-has-a-major-problem-with-latino-voters/

The Miami Herald is really putting some major-league spin on what is awful polling news for the Biden campaign:

NEW: A poll of 500 likely Miami-Dade voters, released Tuesday, found President Trump far behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Miami-Dade, where Democrats typically need to run up the score in order to compete in statewide races. https://t.co/jFPPzrgr48 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 8, 2020

The paper is even burying their own headline, which reads “Biden is struggling to win Miami Latinos, new poll finds. Will it cost him Florida?”:

this is a weird way to summarize an article that says Biden is struggling with Latino voters. “Biden is struggling to win Miami Latinos, new poll finds. Will it cost him Florida?” https://t.co/mbtZwC0vVj — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 8, 2020

And by struggling, they do mean struggling as Biden is not only underperforming Hillary Clinton, but he’s also underperforming Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson in 2018:

New poll of Miami-Dade by ⁦@bendixenamandi⁩ finds Biden up 17 … well below Clinton’s ‘16 levels and a bit below Gillum and Nelson in 18https://t.co/4gQghI0ECm — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) September 8, 2020

Hillary Clinton won Miami-Dade by 30 points, which shows you how much trouble Biden is in:

*New poll of Miami-Dade County voters shows Joe Biden with 17-point lead.

*BUT…. Trump holds a 1-point lead among Hispanic voters, showing gains among Cuban Americans.

*Hillary Clinton won Miami-Dade by 30 points.https://t.co/DHtwZRE7Bi — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 8, 2020

Goodbye, Florida?

Democratic weakness (relative to ’16) in Miami-Dade has been evident for a while, but this is a particularly tough poll result for Biden in a county that makes up ~10% of the tipping point statehttps://t.co/fgr5nwou7s — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 8, 2020

Biden will need to do better than 2018 Dems, that’s for sure:

Back in 2018, a similar result in Miami-Dade was *just* enough for Scott/DeSantis to squeak out a narrow victory while doing worse than Trump elsewhere in the state. It’s quite possible the 2020 FL map looks quite a bit like 2018, regardless of the winner — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 8, 2020

FWIW, journos in the state have been warning of this:

Last week, I wrote about Biden lagging with Florida Hispanic voters relative to Clinton. (story here: https://t.co/t8TQyXrs4o) Today, a @AmandiOnAir poll shows Biden lagging Clinton in FL’s biggest & most-Latino county, Miami-Dade. https://t.co/t61BjVfwpd — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 8, 2020

***

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

