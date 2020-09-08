https://www.dailywire.com/news/nfl-pro-blm-groups-dismantle-systems-of-oppression

In June, the NFL declared its commitment to supporting Black Lives Matter. “This is a time of self-reflection for all – the NFL is no exception,” the league said in a statement posted on social media. “We stand with the black community because Black Lives Matter. Through Inspire Change, the NFL, Players and our partners have supported programs and initiatives throughout the country to address systemic racism. We will continue using our platform to challenge the injustice around us.”

Individual NFL teams have likewise declared their support for BLM and openly touted their partnerships with various social justice organizations, among them the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers franchise revealed recently that is now working with a local, deep-pocketed social justice charity that seeks “the dismantling of the systems” that it says allows “brutal and often deadly attacks on Black people to continue.”